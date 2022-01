Increases in the cost of living is big news nationally. In the Pacific Northwest, the cost of living surges in Portland and Seattle, ranked among the top three in large metro markets, according to a recent report. From 2010 to 2020, the cost of living in the Portland metro area rose 22%.Homes in Portland rose from $455,000 in December 2020 to $511,000 in December 2021. There is not enough housing supply in Portland to meet demand.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO