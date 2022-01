The ‘Hot in Cleveland’ actress opened up about her struggles with her body image, and spoke about the work she’s doing now to help both her mental and physical health. Valerie Bertinelli, 61, is committed to working on her mental health just as much as physical health! The actress revealed her dedication to working on both during a Tuesday January 18 interview on The View. She opened up about her 50-pound weight loss in 2007, but said that even though she looked great, it had a negative impact on her mental health. The Enough Already author spoke about the changes she’s made since writing her book in the new interview.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO