Trev Alberts picked a piece of paper up off of his Memorial Stadium desk and shook it for emphasis. “This is the kind of stuff I’m focused on,” the first-year Nebraska athletic director said. It was an internal memo from his compliance department, printed front and back and marked extensively in highlighter. It contained a series of updates on ongoing litigation in different parts of the country surrounding the rights...

