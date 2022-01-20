Katy Perry confirms incredible Saturday Night Live news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-January 2022, starting with this duo… On Jan. 15, Deux Moi broke the news that, according to an anonymous source, "Bill Hader is dating Anna Kendrick." The insider added that the "Saturday Night Live" alum and the "Pitch Perfect" actress have been an item "for the last couple of months." Two days later, Deux Moi reported that, according to a second source, "They were filming a movie this past spring [and] summer, and they were dating back then." (It's unclear what project the pair — who previously portrayed siblings in the 2019 Disney Christmas movie "Noelle" — would've been shooting around that time.) On Jan. 20, however, People magazine reported that they've actually been a couple for much longer than that: "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," said a source. "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie. … They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy." An Us Weekly source added that Bill and Anna are so serious, she's "already bonded" with the three daughters he shares with his ex-wife, director-screenwriter Maggie Carey. "They're really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot," said the Us Weekly source. "They're keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know."

