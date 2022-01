Pensions dashboards should have interactive features to meet younger people’s digital needs, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).The ABI commissioned research which found that seven in 10 working people would like dashboards to be interactive.The industry has been working on dashboards which will allow people to see all their pensions in one place for several years.Younger people were more likely than those of retirement age to want options which are not just “read-only”, including using modelling tools to see what would happen if they adjust how much they contribute to their pension.Pensions dashboards will be very popularYvonne Braun,...

