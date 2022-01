Annuities are insurance policies that are popularly used by retirees for retirement income. While many investors purchase annuities with a lump sum of money, others contribute to their annuities over a longer period of time. A fixed deferred annuity accepts contributions all at once, or over a preset period of time to build up the account balance as your budget allows. Fixed deferred annuities also have some downsides, along with some very important characteristics you’ll want to understand thoroughly. Consider working with a financial advisor as you evaluate various options for generating retirement income.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO