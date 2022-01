Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is planning yet another way to juice pay for its top brass as special rewards pile up after a bumper year. First came heftier bonus payouts on the back of record earnings, followed by one-time stock grants for its exclusive partnership class. Now, for about 30 of the most senior leaders in that club, there’s a different, more lucrative perk coming in what’s emerging as the Wall Street titan’s most generous year in more than a decade.

