ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Arbitrator: UConn coach Ollie improperly fired; owed $11M

By PAT EATON-ROBB
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJaXv_0drIgn5o00
UConn Ollie Basketball FILE - Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie, left, talks with Connecticut's Terry Larrier and Christian Vital, right, during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. An independent arbiter has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie's lawyer said Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie's lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Jacques Parenteau called Thursday's ruling from arbitrator Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in the spring of 2018 after the school reported it was investigating numerous potential NCAA violations in his program.

In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018.

Parenteau said the arbitrator's ruling shows that decision by the NCAA was “erroneous and unfounded."

“This arbitration clearly established — after 33 days of hearings and the testimony and cross examination of actual witnesses under oath — that Kevin Ollie did not violate the NCAA rules that were used to justify the draconian sanctions imposed on him,” Parenteau and co-counsel William Madsen said in a statement. "The Arbitrator correctly found that there was no just cause to terminate Kevin Ollie’s employment as the head coach of an NCAA basketball team.”

But the school said the ruling stated only that UConn should have waited for the NCAA's decision before firing Ollie and said it strongly disagrees with that decision, saying it did not have “the luxury of waiting more than a year before terminating Ollie for the misconduct the university was aware he had engaged in.”

“The arbitrator’s decision is nonsensical and seriously impedes the university’s ability to manage its athletics program,” the university said in a statement. “It also sends a signal to other coaches in Connecticut that they may ignore NCAA rules with impunity and continue to be employed and paid.”

Irvings ruled that Ollie is due $11,157,032.95 within the next 10 business days, Parenteau said.

The school did not say whether it would seek to have the award vacated, an outcome Parenteau said is extremely rare in these types of arbitrations.

Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, issued a statement thanking his legal team and the union that supported him.

“In closing, I wish to assure the University of Connecticut community, my alma mater and an institution that has meant so much to me over the years, that the University will always have a special place in my heart and will always be a part of my family,” he said.

Parenteau and Madsen had argued that UConn failed to meet its burden under an agreement between the school and the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie was a member. That agreement required a showing of serious misconduct in order to fire an employee for “just cause” and also afforded Ollie other union protections.

The school had argued that Ollie's transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.

Ollie, who faced three years of restrictions from the NCAA on becoming a college basketball coach again, is currently coaching for Overtime Elite, a league that prepares top prospects who are not attending college for the pros.

The ruling comes almost exactly a year after the original arbitrator appointed to the case died. It also came a day after UConn’s athletic department reported that its budget deficit rose from from $43.5 million to $47.2 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Jim Calhoun, Urban Meyer and a union: Inside an arbitrator’s decision to award Kevin Ollie $11 million from UConn

In the battle between UConn and former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, the $11 million decision was resounding. Arbitrator Mark L. Irvings didn’t just side with Ollie, his ruling that was issued Thursday came down hard on the University of Connecticut and laid out why the dismissal of its former basketball coach for “just cause” violated the school’s collective bargaining agreement with the union that protected Ollie.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Former Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie wins arbitration case, UConn ordered to pay $11 million

Former UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie won his arbitration case Thursday against the university and will be owed more than $11 million. Ollie, 49, spent six seasons as UConn's coach before he was dismissed in March 2018 amid an initiation of "disciplinary measures" by the school as it sought to terminate him for cause and avoid paying his buyout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hartford Courant

Dom Amore: Kevin Ollie got his victory, now UConn must self-examine and repair the damage

Through four bitter years of legal warfare it became hard to imagine anyone emerging a winner from all that mudslinging. But arbitrator Mark Irvings’ decision Thursday gave more than 11 million reasons to raise Kevin Ollie’s arm in triumph. If this is solely about money, it was K.O. by TKO; he got every nickel he was seeking, $11.1 million. If it’s about principle, Ollie won by upholding the ...
HARTFORD, CT
Black Enterprise

Former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie Awarded $11.1 Million After ‘Improperly’ Fired

An independent arbitrator ruled the University of Connecticut (UConn) improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million. According to ESPN, Ollie’s attorney Jacques Parenteau called the ruling by arbitrator Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for the coach, who was fired in 2018 after the university reported numerous NCAA violations in UConn’s basketball program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Ollie
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Uconn#College Football#Parenteau And Co
WTAJ

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes. Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men’s team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in […]
PENN, PA
Local 4 WHBF

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Ollie Due More Money From UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, according to Ollie’s lawyer. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program. The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Parenteau said UConn has 10 business days to comply with the arbitration order.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy