Public Safety

Man Charged with Arson for 1 of 2 Palmyra House Fires

By Cindy Campbell
Big Country 96.9
 2 days ago
A Palmyra man is facing an arson charge for one of two weekend house fires in that town. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aaron Charbourn, 54, is accused of setting the fire at 409 Main Street in Palmyra on Sunday. This fire and another at 500 Main...

State
Maine State
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

