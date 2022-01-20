Man Charged with Arson for 1 of 2 Palmyra House Fires

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 80-year-old man is facing arson charges, accused of setting a fire in his apartment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, damaging several other units in the building last week. Arlington Heights Police said Paul Strusiner is charged with aggravated arson in the fire at his apartment building at 400 W. Rand Rd. on Friday. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday. Police said he admitted to intentionally setting a fire in his apartment, which spread to several other units, and sent dozens of families out into the freezing cold just after midnight on Friday. The entire 96-unit apartment building was evacuated as firefighters from several departments worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, but six units were seriously damaged by the fire and remained uninhabitable as of Monday, including Strusiner’s apartment, according to police. Residents in the other units were allowed to return home after the fire. Strusiner was arrested after admitting to police that he set the fire, and has been hospitalized ever since for medical treatment not related to the fire.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO