LaMonica Garrett is an undeniable highlight of 1883 as Thomas, and the versatile actor has become a wealth of information on the time period. As I’d find out interviewing LaMonica Garrett before 1883’s release, the man holds a deep passion for Westerns. Garrett grew up inhaling the classic genre. But like so many who share his heritage, he never saw a face like his. 1883 changes all of that, and Garrett brought his A-Game in researching the world Thomas came from just as much as he did acting through it.

