Netflix Stock Slumps As Soft Subscriber Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, but forecast soft subscriber growth for the first three months of the year amid what it called "Covid overhang" in key overseas markets. Netflix said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at...

AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
Netflix Falls Short of Q4 Subscriber Target, Stock Tumbles on Weak Forecast

Netflix ended 2021 with a slightly lower-than-expected subscriber gain in the fourth quarter, and its stock took a steep dive with a weak Q1 outlook. The streaming giant reported a net gain of 8.28 million subscribers for Q4, again driven by markets outside North America, to reach 221.8 million total worldwide. Netflix previously forecast 8.5 million paid net adds while Wall Street analysts expected 8.3 million, according to FactSet.
Recap: Netflix Q4 Earnings

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Netflix beat estimated earnings by 62.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.82, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1.06 billion from the...
Why Netflix Stock Could Plummet Unless Bulls Step In Following Q4 Earnings

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to print its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday as big tech earnings kick off the start of the 2022 trading year. When the streaming giant reported third-quarter results on Oct. 19, it posted revenue of $7.48 billion and earnings of $3.19 per share, which beat the Street consensus of $2.56 for the quarter. Netflix fell over 2% the following trading day but soared up about 10% over the seven trading days that followed.
What to Expect From Netflix Q4 Earnings

After announcing a subscription price increase, Netflix will be releasing its Q4 earnings later on Thursday. Tuna Amobi, director and senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, spoke with Cheddar's Baker Machado to discuss what investors can look forward to from the streaming giant. “It’s really a very, very watershed, I might add, report for Netflix, ”Amobi said about the much-anticipated announcement.
Netflix's weak subscriber forecast evaporates pandemic-fueled stock gains

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc dashed hopes for a quick rebound after forecasting weak first-quarter subscriber growth on Thursday, sending shares sinking nearly 20% and wiping away most of its remaining pandemic-fueled gains from 2020. Netflix projected it would add 2.5 million customers from January through March, less than half...
Netflix Q4 Earnings In Focus In The Options Market

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled Thursday to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of the streaming service company have lost almost 14% year to date. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded nearly 1.3 times its average daily volume on Wednesday. “But the market is currently implying about...
State Street Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?

State Street (NYSE: STT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect State Street to post mixed results, with earnings surpassing the consensus estimates and revenues missing the mark. The custody banking giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 7% y-o-y to $3 billion. This was driven by a 9% y-o-y growth in fee income, followed by a 2% y-o-y increase in net interest income (NII). The fee income benefited from an increase in servicing fees and management fees, driven by higher Assets under Management & Custody (AuM/C) and rise in Assets under Management (AuM), respectively. Similarly, growth in NII was driven by improvement in outstanding loan balances and growth in the investment portfolio and deposits, partially offset by lower investment portfolio yields. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
