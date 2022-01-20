WWE Reportedly Not Granting Mustafa Ali His Requested Release

The WWE captured a lot of headlines in 2021 with batches of wrestlers being released every few months, but that's not the only way the company’s made moves as of late. Vince McMahon’s organization also worked on negotiating contract extensions to shore up some job security and keep some of its Superstars around for the future. The latter was reportedly the case for Sami Zayn, who will apparently stick with the WWE for a while, despite rumors hinting at the opposite outcome.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO