WWE

WWE Reportedly Not Granting Mustafa Ali His Requested Release

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali announced earlier this week that he requested his release from WWE. It was also rumored that WWE higher-ups nixed a character idea Mustafa Ali pitched that was initially accepted. Also, Vince McMahon...

411mania.com

stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Changed Finish For A Match And Let Former WWE Champion Beat Him

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of the business, and over the course of the last few decades Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s not often that you see The Beast Incarnate lose, but during...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another Top WWE Star Confirms They Recently Had COVID-19

During the latest episode of the Bare With Us podcast, Carmella and Corey Graves reflected on their COVID-19 experiences. Unfortunately, Carmella recently tested positive for the virus, and the former SmackDown Women’s Champion admitted she was run down with it. “You guys, I got the ‘vid’. I did, I...
WWE
Vince Mcmahon
Financial World

WWE buys the rights of the Brock Lesnar's name

In recent years, Brock Lesnar's name has bullied himself back into the WWE rings, after years of absenteeism from the McMahon family square, with his last match before returning in 2012 to Monday Night Raw, which was 8 years earlier. at Wrestlemania XX, where he finished his then stint alongside...
WWE
CBS Sports

Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman, is 'working on the tolls of eight years' as a WWE superstar

Adam Scherr is enjoying some breathing room after eight years as Braun Strowman under the WWE umbrella. Scherr officially joined WWE in 2013 and made his main roster debut in 2015. Within six years of officially being a WWE superstar, Strowman captured the WWE universal, intercontinental and tag team championships, plus a Money in the Bank briefcase as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

The feud of the year is certainly what WWE has been building in recent months between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and Universal Champion for well over 500 days, of Friday Night Smackdown. After his permanent return with WWE to Summerslam last year,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Names Two WWE RAW Stars He Wants To Wrestle

WWE 2K22 makes dream matches digitally possible, but for cover star Rey Mysterio, one of his fantasy bouts can still happen in reality. Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Mysterio pointed to one of Monday Night RAW’s top stars as someone he’s hoping to step in the ring with. “I’ve been...
WWE
CinemaBlend

The WWE Reportedly Just Locked Down Another Superstar With A Big Contract

The WWE captured a lot of headlines in 2021 with batches of wrestlers being released every few months, but that's not the only way the company’s made moves as of late. Vince McMahon’s organization also worked on negotiating contract extensions to shore up some job security and keep some of its Superstars around for the future. The latter was reportedly the case for Sami Zayn, who will apparently stick with the WWE for a while, despite rumors hinting at the opposite outcome.
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar Using the Mic More Often Now, Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

– Casio’s Cut recently spoke to Paul Heyman, the advocate to Brock Lesnar,. Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar using the mic more often now: “Thank God. My throat was getting sore just espousing the virtues of ‘The Beast,’ ‘The Conqueror,’ the reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. So, thank God he’s decided to pick up a microphone and do some talking. I’m tired of talking about him.”
WWE
iheart.com

WWE Superstar Agrees To New Long-Term Deal: Report

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has reportedly reached a new deal with WWE. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports Zayn signed a new multi-year deal, which was initially reported last month but confirmed on Thursday (January 20). Sapp added that the length of the contract has not yet been confirmed...
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo opens up on Damian Priest

Damian Priest has made a good ride since being called to the main roster last year, quickly becoming one of Raw's most recognizable faces. He held the US title for over 150 days, after snatching it from Sheamus' hands at SummerSlam. In the episode of the red show that aired...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Name-Drops Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown. Rollins called out Reigns for sending The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how The Tribal Chief always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kofi Kingston Jokes That He “Might Get Fired Tomorrow” By WWE

Kofi Kingston is entering his 15th year as a WWE superstar in 2022. In that decade and a half, Kingston has captured just about every championship in WWE while also having marquee bouts at WrestleMania. While the Ghana native is still able to compete with just about all of his...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Possibly Signs Former WWE NXT Star

“The Problem” Marina Shafir has apparently signed with AEW. It was announced today that Shafir’s first-ever AEW t-shirt is now available on the ShopAEW website. Pro Wrestling Tees first tweeted out the t-shirt yesterday. You can see Shafir’s first AEW merchandise in the tweet below. While AEW...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Segment And New Match Set For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) will be on tonight’s SmackDown to acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as Universal Champion. WWE previously announced that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Hopes That “At Some Point” Tony Khan Recoups AEW Investment

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about AEW and the importance of the 18-49 television demographic that they continue to grasp. The AEW commentator mentioned why advertisers are drawn to the ratings, given AEW’s success in the past with those numbers. “That’s why...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.21.22

Hey there people, time for another scintillating episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble looms large on the horizon, this isn’t the go home show but there is only one more episode before that event so expect a lot of advancement to those stories. We’ll get a celebration where the Bloodline acknowledges the record setting title run of Universal champion Roman Reigns, so expect Seth Rollins to do his usual schtick around that. There will also be a rematch between Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss, so I expect more poop jokes. Sami Zayn will still exist, and there’s a better than average chance that Charlotte Flair takes up a ton of air time. Alright, that’s enough of me bringing down the mood so let’s get into the action.
WWE

