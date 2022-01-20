ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankie Kazarian Reveals Nasty Case of Bursitis Before AEW Dynamite Match

By Jeffrey Harris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer defeated Frankie Kazarian. Before the match, Kazarian was suffering from a nasty case of bursitis in his elbow, which he had to get drained with a...

Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar Using the Mic More Often Now, Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

– Casio’s Cut recently spoke to Paul Heyman, the advocate to Brock Lesnar,. Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar using the mic more often now: “Thank God. My throat was getting sore just espousing the virtues of ‘The Beast,’ ‘The Conqueror,’ the reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. So, thank God he’s decided to pick up a microphone and do some talking. I’m tired of talking about him.”
Lance Archer
Frankie Kazarian
AEW News: AEW Pays Tribute to Sting Following Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Pre-Sale Code For March Taping

– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Washington, DC, AEW President Tony Khan and producer Sonjay Dutt paid tribute to Sting. PWinsider reports that Khan also praised Dutt, who lived in Virginia for years and is local to the DC area. He spoke about Dutt being someone that people looked up to for representing people of color in wrestling. You can see Sting’s speech from the segment below.
Miro Shares Boating Pics Of Himself & Lana

Miro and Lana took a day out on the water, and the AEW star shared the photos online. Miro posted several pictures to his Instagram account of the two out on a boat, and you can see the photos in the below post. Miro has been off AEW TV since...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.21.22

Hey there people, time for another scintillating episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble looms large on the horizon, this isn’t the go home show but there is only one more episode before that event so expect a lot of advancement to those stories. We’ll get a celebration where the Bloodline acknowledges the record setting title run of Universal champion Roman Reigns, so expect Seth Rollins to do his usual schtick around that. There will also be a rematch between Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss, so I expect more poop jokes. Sami Zayn will still exist, and there’s a better than average chance that Charlotte Flair takes up a ton of air time. Alright, that’s enough of me bringing down the mood so let’s get into the action.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rating Down From TBS Premiere

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.05% from last week’s TBS premiere episode, which drew 1.010 million viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 9.30%...
Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
AEW Dynamite Viewership For 1/19/22

AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 1,032,000 viewers on Wednesday night, which is up from the show last week that did 969,000. They drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.39. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. AEW Dynamite beat...
Title Changes Hands at MLW Taping (SPOILER)

Friday night’s MLW taping saw a title change hands, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Myron Reed captured the MLW Middleweight Championship at Friday’s MLW Blood & Thunder, which served as a taping session for the promotion. The site also notes that Bandido made his MLW...
NXT Stars Compete in Smackdown Dark Match

The two NXT stars who were at tonight’s Smackdown competed in a dark match before the taping. As reported earlier, LA Knight and Roderick Strong were at tonight’s taping. According to PWInsider, Knight defeated Strong in a match for the fans in attendance before the episode went live.
Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After This Week’s Smackdown (Pics)

A six-man tag team match went down after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, the team of Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline in the post-show dark match. Reigns got Curb Stomped by Rollins which led to the pinfall:
Full Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping on Friday for the next couple weeks of episodes, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:. *Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are at commentary as we are welcomed into the arena. *Iceman (from BTI Iceman...
Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 01.21.22

-Sorry for the delay, but for whatever reason this show just wouldn’t play for me last night. It took 20 minutes before it would stop buffering and then 10 minutes into the show it kicked me off again. By that point the show was no longer playing, which means I had to wait for the Hulu version this morning. Speaking of this show, my ranking of every 205 Live match from 2021 can be found here.
WWE News: MVP On Latest Episode of After The Bell, Brie Bella On Joining Real Dirty Dancing

– MVP is the guest on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and the show is now online. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:. “With a week to go until the Royal Rumble premium live event, Corey is joined by special guest MVP to tackle some of the biggest topics heading into the event and share some of their favorite moments from the Rumble.”
Update On Scheduled AEW Dynamite Match That Didn’t Take Place

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR were supposed to face Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson last night on AEW Dynamite, but the match didn’t take place. PWInsider reported that the reason behind that is “medical protocols”, which forced AEW to postpone the match. It is not...
WarnerMedia Was Reportedly Not Happy With WWE’s Anti-AEW Comments

As we previously reported, WWE recently took a shot at AEW in a statement, saying their product had ‘gory self-mutilation’ following a bloody street fight on AEW Rampage. That match, between Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford, featured Conti and the Bunny get busted open.
Six-Man Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced Gallus in six-man tag team action for next week’s episode of NXT UK. On today’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Gallus will face Teoman, Rohan Raja, and Charlie Dempsey on next week’s show. Previously announced for next week is an NXT...
Bryan Danielson Returns on AEW Rampage, Comes Face-to-Face With Jon Moxley (Clip)

Bryan Danielson showed up to come face to face with Jon Moxley on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Moxley defeat Ethan Page in the opening contest. Following the match, he rolled out of the ring and made his way toward the back when he encountered Danielson, making his first appearance since he lost to Hangman Page on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.
