San Mateo police investigate shooting at Hillsdale Mall

San Mateo Police officers are investigating a shooting at Hillsdale Mall Wednesday evening, according to a Twitter thread about the incident.

A call about a possible shooting came in just after 5:30 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene to find a shooting victim in the mall parking lot.

While the shooter still has yet to be apprehended as of Wednesday night, there is currently no threat to the public, according to authorities.

The incident took place entirely outside of the mall.

The victim was reported stable around 8 p.m. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email pdpio@cityofsanmateo.org or call (650)522-7700.