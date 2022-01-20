ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis-backed bill prohibits making anyone feel guilty for their race in Florida

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03n7sh_0drIe2oc00

A controversial new bill backed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that could potentially have a chilling effect on the teaching of history is a step closer to being made a law in that state.

Dubbed “Individual Freedom,” the bill aims to officially ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools, even though lessons utilizing CRT have already been prohibited by the Florida Department of Education as of last June.

The new bill made it out of the Florida Senate’s Education Committee on a straight party-line vote: Six Republican senators for, three Democrat senators against.

The language of the bill doesn’t explicitly mention CRT but does prohibit public schools and private businesses in the state from inducing “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The analysis of the bill handed out to senators does mention CRT.

The bill further states “classroom instruction and curriculum may not be used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view inconsistent with the principles of this subsection or state academic standards.”

The bill is receiving pushback from the state’s prominent Democrats, including the only Black member of the education committee, State Senator Shevrin Jones. Jones told CNN that he believes you can’t teach the true history of the United States without delving into what aren’t exactly the finest moments for white Americans.

“This isn't even a ban on Critical Race Theory, this is a ban on Black history," he said. "They are talking about not wanting white people to feel uncomfortable? Let's talk about being uncomfortable. My ancestors were uncomfortable when they were stripped away from their children.”

However, in defense of the bill, DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw said in an email to CNN that the legislation “makes clear that no Floridian -- student, worker, or anyone else -- should be subjected to discriminatory content and rhetoric.”

“Every Floridian deserves an equal shot at success, regardless of skin color. This means considering each person as an individual with unique attributes, experiences, and aspirations, rather than stereotyping them as a member of this or that identity group,” she continued. “It is frankly disturbing that anyone would find these ideas controversial in the year 2022.”

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Florida GOP Wants to Ban Making White People Feel ‘Discomfort’ About Racism

Facts don’t care about your feelings, but Florida Republicans do—if you’re a white person, that is. A new bill pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies in the Florida legislature, titled simply “Individual Freedom,” would—among other things—“prohibit classroom instruction and curricula from being used to indoctrinate or persuade students,” and target conversations about racism in the school and workplace.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Gwinnett Daily Post

Florida bill to shield people from feeling 'discomfort' over historic actions by their race, nationality or gender approved by Senate committee

A bill backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit Florida's public schools and private businesses from making people feel "discomfort" or "guilt" based on their race, sex or national origin received first approval Tuesday by the state's Senate Education Committee. The Republican-controlled committee approved the bill with six...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida could shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of racist past

A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval Tuesday. The Senate Education Committee approved the...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Florida Not Getting Fair Share for Bridges Under Federal Infrastructure Bill

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Florida is not getting its fair share of funds from the federal infrastructure bill to repair bridges in the Sunshine State. “Last week, the Biden administration announced it would continue to harm Florida for its success through the distribution of less than $245 million to Florida for bridge repairs out of the almost $27 billion in bridge investments that states will be receiving through the Bridge Formula Program within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The formula used to calculate the amount given to states penalizes Florida for doing its job and successfully maintaining the infrastructure that Floridians require to live and work every day,” the governor’s office noted. “Despite the claims from the federal government that the funding is based off the number of bridges in disrepair, states with a similar or fewer number of bridges in disrepair are receiving more than twice as much funding as Florida. Florida has more than 12,500 bridges statewide, and the Bridge Formula Program has identified 408 bridges that are in poor condition. Under the formula, Washington State has 416 bridges identified as in poor condition, similar to Florida’s 408, but Washington State is set to receive $605.1 million from the federal government. Additionally, Connecticut has 248 bridges identified as in poor condition and is set to receive $561.4 million in funding, over twice as much as Florida is receiving with 160 fewer bridges to repair. Biden’s home state of Delaware will receive $225 million, just $20 million less than Florida, for only 19 bridges to repair.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
newsandguts.com

Florida Advances Anti-Critical Race Theory Bill

Florida’s Senate Education Committee approved a thinly veiled anti-Critical Race Theory bill on Tuesday that aims to eliminate feelings of “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” felt by students “on account of his or her race.”. The bill, SB 148, advanced out...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Al Lawson thrashes Ron DeSantis’ proposed congressional cartography

The Tallahassee Congressman has nowhere to run. So he's charging for the Governor. A Congressman whose district is conspicuously absent from a redistricting map from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is speaking out. U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, issued an extensive statement slamming the gubernatorial cartography. “I will...
FLORIDA STATE
aclufl.org

ACLU of Florida statement on passage of senate bill that censors discussions of race and gender in classrooms and workplaces

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, the Senate Education Committee passed Senate Bill 148, a legislative proposal that would censor protected speech in workplaces and classrooms by banning teaching concepts about systemic racism, gender, and race discrimination. SB 148 will also give employees the ability to file discrimination claims against an employer engaging in such trainings or discussions.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Senate#Racism#Crt#The Florida Senate#Education Committee#Republican#Democrats#Black#State#Cnn#Americans
MarketWatch

Critics accuse DeSantis of base pandering as he pushes bill to shield white people in Florida from ‘discomfort’ at school or in job training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval Tuesday. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Bradenton Herald

Following DeSantis’ lead, Florida lawmakers take aim at race discussions

The Republican majority on the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday advanced a measure that attempts to tackle one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top legislative priorities: barring the influence of critical race theory in schools and businesses across Florida. But as lawmakers start work on the proposal, they have not...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats ask Merrick Garland to intervene on state election proposals

Val Demings led a letter signed by every Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation. Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect Florida voters from suppression efforts. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, led a letter co-signed by all 10 members of Florida’s House contingent...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida GOP wants to give DeSantis a $1 billion emergency fund that he could use at his discretion

Senators revived a proposal Wednesday to create a $1 billion fund that Gov. Ron DeSantis could use at his discretion during emergencies he declares. The Senate Appropriations Committee backed a pair of bills (SB 96 and SB 98), sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, to set up an “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund” so the governor wouldn’t have to wait for the Joint Legislative Budget Commission to convene to approve spending.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy