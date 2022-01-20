DeSantis-backed bill prohibits making anyone feel guilty for their race in Florida

A controversial new bill backed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that could potentially have a chilling effect on the teaching of history is a step closer to being made a law in that state.

Dubbed “Individual Freedom,” the bill aims to officially ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools, even though lessons utilizing CRT have already been prohibited by the Florida Department of Education as of last June.

The new bill made it out of the Florida Senate’s Education Committee on a straight party-line vote: Six Republican senators for, three Democrat senators against.

The language of the bill doesn’t explicitly mention CRT but does prohibit public schools and private businesses in the state from inducing “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The analysis of the bill handed out to senators does mention CRT.

The bill further states “classroom instruction and curriculum may not be used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view inconsistent with the principles of this subsection or state academic standards.”

The bill is receiving pushback from the state’s prominent Democrats, including the only Black member of the education committee, State Senator Shevrin Jones. Jones told CNN that he believes you can’t teach the true history of the United States without delving into what aren’t exactly the finest moments for white Americans.

“This isn't even a ban on Critical Race Theory, this is a ban on Black history," he said. "They are talking about not wanting white people to feel uncomfortable? Let's talk about being uncomfortable. My ancestors were uncomfortable when they were stripped away from their children.”

However, in defense of the bill, DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw said in an email to CNN that the legislation “makes clear that no Floridian -- student, worker, or anyone else -- should be subjected to discriminatory content and rhetoric.”

“Every Floridian deserves an equal shot at success, regardless of skin color. This means considering each person as an individual with unique attributes, experiences, and aspirations, rather than stereotyping them as a member of this or that identity group,” she continued. “It is frankly disturbing that anyone would find these ideas controversial in the year 2022.”