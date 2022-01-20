Ryan Hurd wonders “What Are You Drinking” in his moody new video

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO