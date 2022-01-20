What Time Does ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

It’s a bittersweet time to be an Ozark fan. On one hand, this week marks the long-awaited premiere of Season 4, a return we haven’t seen in almost two years. On the other, this season will be the last time we’ll ever see the Byrde family.

But as is always the case with this twisting crime saga, nothing is as it seems. Wondering what’s going on with Ozark Season 4’s two parts? Curious about when you can watch this new season? You have questions, and we have answers.

When Does Ozark Come Out? When Does Season 4 of Ozark Start?

The moment you and the Byrde family have been waiting for has finally arrived. Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark will premiere on Netflix this Friday, January 21. If you don’t see the new episodes right away, don’t worry. Sometimes it takes a few minutes before new episodes can be streamed.

What Time Does Ozark Season 4 Start?

Love Netflix originals? Then you know the answer to this one. All episodes in Ozark Season 4, Part 1 will be available on Netflix Friday, January 21 at 3/2c a.m. That means if you’re on the West Coast, you’re looking at a midnight release time. But if you’re an East Coaster, 3 a.m. is the earliest you can start watching.

How Many Episodes Are in Ozark Season 4, Part 1?

There will be seven episodes in each part of Ozark Season 4. That means this season will have 14 episodes altogether, which is an upgrade from the show’s typical 10. That’s the good news. The bad news is you’re going to have to wait before you can see the final episodes of this crime family saga. Though Part 1 premieres this Friday, we don’t know when Part 2 will be on Netflix.

Is This the Last Season of Ozark? Will There Be More Episodes of Ozark?

Yes, and yes. Let us explain. Season 4 will be the final season of Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams’ Netflix original. But because this installment will be divided into two parts, there will be more episodes of Ozark coming to Netflix after this Friday. It’s not the end yet, but we’re getting close to it.