What Time Does ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago
It’s a bittersweet time to be an Ozark fan. On one hand, this week marks the long-awaited premiere of Season 4, a return we haven’t seen in almost two years. On the other, this season will be the last time we’ll ever see the Byrde family.

But as is always the case with this twisting crime saga, nothing is as it seems. Wondering what’s going on with Ozark Season 4’s two parts? Curious about when you can watch this new season? You have questions, and we have answers.

When Does Ozark Come Out? When Does Season 4 of Ozark Start?

The moment you and the Byrde family have been waiting for has finally arrived. Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark will premiere on Netflix this Friday, January 21. If you don’t see the new episodes right away, don’t worry. Sometimes it takes a few minutes before new episodes can be streamed.

What Time Does Ozark Season 4 Start?

Love Netflix originals? Then you know the answer to this one. All episodes in Ozark Season 4, Part 1 will be available on Netflix Friday, January 21 at 3/2c a.m. That means if you’re on the West Coast, you’re looking at a midnight release time. But if you’re an East Coaster, 3 a.m. is the earliest you can start watching.

How Many Episodes Are in Ozark Season 4, Part 1?

There will be seven episodes in each part of Ozark Season 4. That means this season will have 14 episodes altogether, which is an upgrade from the show’s typical 10. That’s the good news. The bad news is you’re going to have to wait before you can see the final episodes of this crime family saga. Though Part 1 premieres this Friday, we don’t know when Part 2 will be on Netflix.

Is This the Last Season of Ozark? Will There Be More Episodes of Ozark?

Yes, and yes. Let us explain. Season 4 will be the final season of Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams’ Netflix original. But because this installment will be divided into two parts, there will be more episodes of Ozark coming to Netflix after this Friday. It’s not the end yet, but we’re getting close to it.

BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Controversial Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix revealed some exciting news about one of its most controversial shows on Monday. Deadline reported that Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 3 and Season 4. The news comes only a few weeks after the second season of Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming service. In addition...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has people scared to fall asleep

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more I read the summary of an academic study recently that fascinated me about all you heathens who love horror movies. Basically, the takeaway was that viewers who happily subject themselves to the twists, scares, and stomach-churning terror of the horror genre actually have more mental resilience than the average person. Which, among other things, puts them in something of a better position to handle an event like the current global health pandemic. According to Psychology Today, in detailing the new study, one theory holds that “horror films...
MOVIES
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies is only available on Hulu in the US

With its new top 10 website, Netflix has been keeping viewers up-to-date on its most popular content. Netflix tells us which movies and shows that its subscribers spent the most time watching every week. More often than not, Netflix's own originals top the list. But that is not always true. For example, from January 3rd to January 9th, Mother/Android was the second biggest movie on Netflix. Not only is it not a Netflix original — it actually debuted on Hulu last month.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

