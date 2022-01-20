ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell to supply crude to Pemex's Texas refinery under long-term pact

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos on Thursday signed a long-term crude supply contract with Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc as part of its acquisition of the Deer Park refinery in Texas. Pemex and Shell in May announced the transaction, which is worth almost $600...

Houston Chronicle

Mexico’s Pemex takes ownership of Deer Park refinery

Mexico’s state-owned oil company on Thursday closed the deal to acquire its first U.S. refinery, planting Petroleos Mexicanos’ flag firmly in Greater Houston as others back away from fossil fuels. Shell Oil Co., the U.S. subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, had owned the refinery for more than 90...
Mexico closes Deer Park refinery deal with Shell

Mexico City, Mexico — Pemex has taken control of the Deer Park Refinery in Texas. On Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the announcement after the deal was completed the day before. On Friday morning, AMLO said the refinery fully belonged to Mexico after the finalizing...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Shell completes sale of interest in Deer Park refinery to partner Pemex

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil Company and P.M.I. Norteamerica, S.A. De C.V. (a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex) for $596 million, a combination of cash and debt.
MarketWatch

EIA data show an unexpected rise in last week's U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories climbed by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 14. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 700,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. Data were delayed by a day this week because of Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 1.4 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory increase of 5.9 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply gain of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.1 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
Shell set for major work at Europe's biggest oil refinery

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is preparing to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months. Shell says it will inspect, clean and replace a large number of installations inside and out, with work scheduled to begin later this month and last until the end of June.
thedallasnews.net

Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
Shell to hand over Deer Park refinery to Pemex next week – sources

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 – Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos will take control of the Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas on Jan. 20, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L in May agreed to sell its majority stake in the...
Novatek inks LNG supply pact with China's ENN

The LNG will be delivered to ENN’s Zhoushan LNG terminal in China. Russia’s Novatek has signed an agreement to supply LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project to China’s ENN, it said on January 11. The sale and purchase agreement stipulates the supply of approximately 0.6mn metric...
Mexican finance ministry concludes near-term Pemex debt refinancing

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A debt refinancing operation for Mexican national oil company Pemex that swapped the highly-indebted firm's short-term bonds for a new 10-year bond has been completed, the finance ministry announced on Sunday. In a statement, the ministry said the near-term debt management scheme lowers Pemex's...
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are under pressure on Friday, amid an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, according to a government report released the previous session. Profit-taking ahead of the week-end and next week’s Fed meeting are also being blamed for the weakness. Furthermore,...
US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.0 from last Friday's close

This week's DOE inventory update showed a 2.8mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO); though "core products" like gasoline built, while non-core products like propane and "other oils" drew heavily (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX). OPEC's monthly report included official production statistics for December, and showed the Cartel performing a bit...
Gas giants' Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar's billion dollar gas industry has been hailed by rights groups, but analysts say it will not significantly weaken the generals and may even enrich the military in the short term. The jade industry alone -- dominated by military-owned business -- provides the military with billions of dollars a year in off-the-books revenue, analysts say.
