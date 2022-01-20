ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Jackson to Star in Fatal Attraction TV Adaptation

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Jackson has a thrilling new TV role. Paramount+ today announced Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, The Affair) has been cast opposite Lizzy Caplan in the Original Series Fatal Attraction. Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. "A deep-dive...

