Steelmaker CEO warns North America market a ‘falling knife’

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American steel market is in for some rough months ahead, with excess supplies, rising inventories and shrinking demand, according to the head of Stelco Holdings Inc. Steelmaker shares fell. “It’s a falling knife,” Stelco Chief Executive Officer Alan Kestenbaum said Thursday in an interview. “The question is...

www.mining.com

