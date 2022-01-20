Steelmaker CEO warns North America market a ‘falling knife’

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 40% of the growth will originate from North America for the anti-venom market. The US is a key market for anti-venom in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing number of products in the pipeline and the increased focus on R&D activities from both public and private organizations will facilitate the anti-venom market growth in North America over the forecast period. Technavio has been monitoring the anti-venom market and it is set to grow by USD 481.51 million from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.82%.

