London-based Winch Design created a portfolio for a potential buyer who wanted a “calm, clean, modern” design fit for a wide body—a Boeing 787 or Dreamliner. The partnership never made it past the initial design phase, but Winch liked what they had started together—so much so that the team finished the design and added it to their menu of available concepts. “Part of the aim was to get away from the feeling that you’re on a plane,” Greig Jolly, an associate at Winch who worked on what the company calls its Sky Residence, told Robb Report. “It’s comfortable, the kind of...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO