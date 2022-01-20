ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed study on digital currency leans toward role for banks

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Thursday released a highly anticipated report on central bank digital currencies that suggested it is leaning toward having banks and other financial firms, rather than the Fed itself, manage digital accounts for customers.

A central bank digital currency would differ in some key ways from the online and digital payments that millions of Americans already conduct. Those transactions are funneled through banks, which wouldn’t be necessary with a digital dollar.

The Fed’s paper, while stressing that no final decisions about a digital currency have been reached, said it would likely follow an “intermediated model” under which banks or payment firms would create accounts or digital wallets. An alternative system would be for the Fed to issue digital dollars directly to consumers. But as the paper notes, the Fed isn’t authorized under law to create individual accounts.

Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show

In issuing its study, the Fed characterized its likely introduction of a digital currency as a far-reaching step that would require broad acceptance in the financial world.

“The introduction of a (central bank digital currency) would represent a highly significant innovation in American money,” the Fed’s study said. “Broad consultation with the general public and key stakeholders is essential.”

The Fed’s paper comes as digital money is proliferating in a variety of forms. Millions of people own cryptocurrencies, though they are often used more as investments than as forms of payment. But so-called stablecoins, which are often pegged to the dollar, have also soared in use in the past year, mostly for cryptocurrency transactions.

And most central banks around the world are studying government-backed digital currencies. China’s central bank has already tested a digital version of the yuan. Some Caribbean nations have already issued digital currencies.

A digital dollar could bring a host of benefits as well as risks. It would be a safer form of digital payment, because the Fed, unlike a bank or the companies issuing stablecoins, can’t go bankrupt. It could be easier and less expensive to access for people without bank accounts.

5 Steps to strengthen your finances in 2022

At the same time, a digital currency could pose privacy risks because it would be issued by the government. The Fed’s paper suggests, though, that banks and other third-party firms would shield consumer data from the Fed while also implementing existing rules against money-laundering and other illicit activity.

Such a government-issued digital dollar could also have major consequences for commercial banks because many Americans might prefer to hold such currency in a “wallet” issued by a payment provider like PayPal or Venmo, potentially cutting into bank deposits. It would also compete with stablecoins and could reduce the cost of financial transactions, particularly overseas remittances.

Still, the Fed is likely years away from actually issuing a digital currency, if it decides to do so. The paper released Thursday kicks off a 120-day comment period, during which the Fed will seek input from the public. Fed officials said the central bank has made no decisions about a digital currency or how it would work. The Fed said it would proceed only if Congress specifically passed a law authorizing a digital currency.

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
theblockcrypto.com

Federal Reserve publishes long-awaited central bank digital currency report

The US Fed's long-awaited report on central bank digital currencies dropped Thursday afternoon. Framed as a discussion paper, the Fed notes in its introduction release that it "examines the pros and cons of a potential U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC." "It invites comment from the public and is...
Financial Times

Fed opens debate over possible digital currency

The Federal Reserve has for the first time launched a period of debate and public comment on the introduction of a central bank digital currency, as it seeks to keep pace with global financial innovation and maintain the supremacy of the dollar. After months of anticipation, the Fed on Thursday...
bondbuyer.com

Fed defers to elected officials on issuing digital currency

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve released a long-awaited report examining the potential ramifications of issuing a digital version of the U.S. dollar, saying it would not create one without a clear directive from elected officials. The 40-page report, released Thursday, coincides with a request for feedback from the Fed...
protocol.com

The Fed may create a US digital currency and wants your input

The Federal Reserve released a long-awaited review of the potential for creating a central bank digital currency Thursday, after months of delays. Ahead of making a decision, the Fed has asked the public to submit answers on 22 questions posed in the report. “The introduction of a CBDC would represent...
VentureBeat

Making Central Bank Digital Currencies bulletproof with business process intelligence

This article was contributed by Torsten Hoffmann, chief technology innovation officer at SAP Banking. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are quickly gaining traction across the traditional finance landscape. Currently, more than sixty central banks are exploring the possibility of launching CBDCs. China is actively working on its plan to connect its central bank digital currency to Hong Kong’s Fast Payment system, and Israel is accelerating its study and preparations for the possibility of a digital shekel.
