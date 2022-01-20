PETS FUR PEOPLE: Butch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People came on KETK’s East Texas Live with Butch.

Butch and his sister were found by a good samaritan in a wooded area when they were very tiny. his sister has been adopted, but Butch now needs to be adopted.

He is about eight weeks old and is a terrier mix and will be a medium-sized dog and is so sweet and snuggly.

For more information about Butch to adopt him, click here and watch the video above.

