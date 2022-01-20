Life is Strange Remastered Collection Delayed on Switch

Life is Strange: Before The Storm now has an unofficial VR mod. Developer TrevTV released the mod earlier this month. It supports VR controllers, though mainly through mapping buttons to those controllers given that there isn’t much room for motion-controlled interaction in a Life is Strange game. Also note that this isn’t support for the original Life if Strange series – Before The Storm is a three-part prequel to that game. No word yet on if we could see the other games in the series get VR support.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO