Life is Strange Remastered Collection Delayed on Switch

Ubisoft will finally release one of its most critically-acclaimed trilogies on the Nintendo Switch, with Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection securing a February 17 release date for the platform. Originally released for the PS4 and Xbox One back in November 2016, this enhanced compilation of the games chronicling the life and journey of Ezio Auditore da Firenze will finally be available on a console you can play at home and on the go!
Armor Games Studios has announced the upcoming launch of Crush the Castle: Legacy Collection on both iOS and Android devices (and on Steam) this March 1st. The classic 2D puzzler lets players engage in physics-based conundrums in order to destroy big baddies and turn castles to rubble. Crush the Castle:...
Since July of last year, Square Enix has been releasing Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster for PC, iOS, and Android. Pixel remasters of the first Final Fantasy games are available right now, while the sixth and final one will be coming in February. These are games that people have been wanting on consoles for a long time though- so is that going to happen anytime soon?
Digital Foundry has published a new video that serves as a technical analysis for Shadow Man Remastered, and we have a bunch of details about the Switch version including frame rate and resolution. – Using the KEX 4 engine whereas the PC version used KEX 3. – Options are identical...
Long ago, in 1999, Shadow Man released on the PlayStation 1, PC, Dreamcast and Nintendo 64. Since then, a re-release of the game happened in 2013, but only for Steam and on the GOG.com digital distribution platform. A remaster of the game was announced a couple of years ago, and in 2021, it released on PC.
Almost a year after its release on PC, Nightdive and Valiant Entertainment have announced that Shadow Man: Remastered is now available on last-gen and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, with the Nintendo Switch version coming on January 17th. To recap, Shadow Man is an adaptation of the Valiant Comics character,...
Life is Strange: Before The Storm now has an unofficial VR mod. Developer TrevTV released the mod earlier this month. It supports VR controllers, though mainly through mapping buttons to those controllers given that there isn’t much room for motion-controlled interaction in a Life is Strange game. Also note that this isn’t support for the original Life if Strange series – Before The Storm is a three-part prequel to that game. No word yet on if we could see the other games in the series get VR support.
Dying Light 2 is now just around the corner and the world is preparing to get back into Harran. Unfortunately, if you're looking to play on Nintendo Switch, there's some bad news. Dying Light 2 Delayed on Nintendo Switch. In some surprising news, given how close it is to release,...
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a few weeks away and despite the final episode of Dying 2 Know already concluded Techland has more gameplay to show off. Be on the lookout for a Dying Light 2 side-quest (no main story spoilers!) gameplay coming January 20th, 4PM PDT! ???? Check the creator's pages for more details! #DyingLight2 https://t.co/bOMGvouOP8.
The Kingdom Hearts games will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, developer Square Enix said Tuesday. The Disney-themed action RPG games will only be playable via the cloud, so you'll need a steady internet connection to dive in. Free playable demos are available starting Tuesday, so you can see...
Terraria's final update is finally here for Switch owners. The final update brings new music tracks, additional biomes, weather effects, a tabletop mode for 2 players, and much more. The update is detailed below:. Touch screen support. Tabletop mode for two players. New foes, including new bosses and surprising new...
HIGH One last hurrah for Haven Springs. LOW Being sad in four different seasons instead of just one. I reviewed Life is Strange: True Colors for GameCritics and consider it one of the finest works of art I’ve experienced all year. That review can be read here, where I go over the specifics as to why I enjoyed it overall, as well as some added context for the emotional state I was in while writing.
Marvel's Avengers has another massive patch attempting to fix the Discordant Sound Raid, Spider-Man, and other various issues. Hopefully, the game is more stable but considering that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is still beating the game on Steamcharts fans are moving on from this title. Game no longer freezes...
It's been quite some time since we were as shocked and disappointed with a set of remasters as we were last November when the awkwardly named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition landed in an absolute state on consoles and PC. The collection, which should have been...
Dying Light's biggest gameplay feature was the parkour system and the sequel is looking to expand on those systems. With a new interview available showing off the physics behind Dying Light 2's parkour system. The interview goes into detail about the game's gravity system which is set at 9.8 m/s...
Naughty Dog has dropped a launch trailer for next week’s PlayStation 5 release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Meanwhile, over on the PlayStation Blog the studio has offered some insight into remastering Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the new console. “For example, U4 helped us achieve a substantial improvement in almost every aspect of our animation. Our richly detailed cinematics were now able to play real time, which helped pave the way for a seamless experience to and from gameplay.”
Microsoft has revealed the new set of free games available this weekend through Xbox Free Days. With Xbox Ultimate Pass and Xbox Gold members gaining access to Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered. As part of the promotion, players can play through the entire game with...
Battlefield 2042 is one of the most negatively received games in the franchise and in gaming. The title is surging with problems, comedic tones that match Epic Games' Fortnite instead of the gritty atmosphere of Battlefield, and is in such a poor state that even cheat manufacturers are refusing to support the game. A new patch is set to release tomorrow that is seeking to resolve a small amount of the large problems facing this game.
