Top available college football transfer portal inside linebackers

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already added one linebacker through the transfer portal in DeaMonte Trayanum from Arizona State, and with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles changing up the defensive scheme. it is not unrealistic for Ohio State to look for more second-level talent in the portal.

The Buckeyes are likely to run a 4-2-5 scheme and that should be a good thing considering how underwhelming the linebacker play has been in recent years, but those two backers will need to be aggressive and ready to move sideline to sideline. The list of talented linebackers in the portal is so large, I decided to split the list into two with this one focused on more inside/middle backer types. The following are the five best inside backers available in the portal as of today.

5

Khali Saunders, Purdue

Purdue linebacker Khali Saunders (41) during practice, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Khali Saunders is a former three-star prospect who is only a sophomore and has plenty of eligibility remaining. According to the Purdue website, Saunders has packed on some legit playing weight since enrolling as they list him at 6-foot, 3-inches, and 235-pounds. Saunders has seen action in 15 games during his Purdue career and managed 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Despite being buried on the Purdue depth chart, Saunders could potentially squeeze out a role for the Buckeyes.

4

Kyle Wright, Georgia State

Kyle Wright enters the portal a second time after originally transferring to Georgia State from North Carolina. It is looking likely that Wright will end up at South Carolina, but who knows how these things will eventually play out.

3

Jackson Bratton, Alabama

Muscle Shoals’ Jackson Bratton (2) against Wetumpka at Hohenberg Stadium in Wetumpka, Ala., on Friday October 25, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It appears Ohio State may have missed the boat on Jackson Bratton as the former four-star prospect recently announced his intentions to enroll at UAB. Bratton only used two years of eligibility at Alabama, but despite seeing any playing time, Bratton has start potential.

2

Shane Lee, Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Shane Lee (35) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lee arriving in the portal is a tad surprising considering that the former four-star recruit was a Freshman All-American in 2019. After starting as a true freshman, Lee saw less and less playing time and is now leaving after his junior season. Lee isn’t that far removed from his 86 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception freshman season. The former Butkus Award Watchlist nominee led all freshmen in tackles in 2019. This season, Lee only recorded six tackles and a sack in the ten games he saw time in. At 6-foot and 240-pounds, Lee can play at Ohio State.

1

Chris Clancy Ojoh, New Mexico State

Chris Clancy Ojoh was extremely productive and would provide immediate experience to a young linebacker group. Ojoh finished last season with 71 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. He is good enough to maintain that productivity in the Big Ten.

IN THIS ARTICLE
