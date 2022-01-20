ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Lenz on the Rationale for the CheckMate 9X8 in Metastatic CRC

 2 days ago

Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD, FACP, discusses the rationale for the phase 2/3 CheckMate 9X8 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer. Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD, FACP, associate director, Clinical Research, J. Terrence Lanni Chair in Gastrointestinal Cancer Research, co-director, University of Southern California (USC) Center for Molecular Pathway and Drug Discovery, professor of...

Dr. Spaggiari on Considerations for Patients With CRC and Liver Metastases Without Surgical Options

Mario Spaggiari, MD, discusses considerations for patients with colorectal cancer and liver metastases who have no surgical options. Mario Spaggiari, MD, transplant surgeon, Division of Transplantation, University of Illinois Health, discusses considerations for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) and liver metastases who have no surgical options. Some patients with CRC...
Dr. Azzi on the Rationale for the CIRCULATE Study in CRC

Georges Azzi, MD, discusses the rationale for the phase 3 CIRCULATE study in colorectal cancer. Georges Azzi, MD, co-director, Department of Hematology/Oncology, Prostate Cancer, Holy Cross Health, discusses the rationale for the phase 3 CIRCULATE study (NCT04089631) in colorectal cancer (CRC). Adjuvant chemotherapy has not been shown to have curative...
Dr. Spaggiari on Surgical Strategies to Improve Liver Remnants in CRC With Liver Metastases

Mario Spaggiari, MD, discusses surgical strategies to improve liver remnants in colorectal cancer with liver metastases. Mario Spaggiari, MD, transplant surgeon, Division of Transplantation, University of Illinois Health, discusses surgical strategies to improve liver remnants in colorectal cancer (CRC) with liver metastases. The liver remnant, or how much liver is...
Study: Relatlimab, Nivolumab Improve Progression-Free Survival in Metastatic Melanoma

The FDA granted priority review to the combination of relatlimab and nivolumab in September 2021 based on the results of this study. The combination of relatlimab and nivolumab was found to double the progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with untreated, advanced melanoma, according to a new study from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Finn on the Utility of Belantamab Mafodotin in Late Relapsed Multiple Myeloma

Laura Finn, MD, discusses the utility of belantamab mafodotin-blmf in late relapsed multiple myeloma. Laura Finn, MD, associate program director, Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program, associate program director, Bone Marrow Transplant, hematology research chair, Precision Cancer Therapies Program, Ochsner Health, discusses the utility of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep) in late relapsed multiple myeloma.
Socinski Evaluates Rationale for Treatment Options in Patients With Rare Driver Mutations in Lung Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Mark A. Socinski, MD, discussed how to approach treating patients with lung cancer with rare mutations that can be targeted by certain treatments. CARTWRIGHT: Usually I do molecular testing on everybody, [and it’s] typically next-generation sequencing [NGS]—typically Foundation or something like that....
Dr. Weiss on the Design of the KRYSTAL-10 Trial in KRAS G12C-Mutated CRC

Jared Weiss, MD, discusses ​the design of the phase 3 KRYSTAL-10 trial in KRAS G12C-mutated unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer. Jared Weiss, MD, associate professor of medicine, Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, associate director of finance, UNC Lineberger Clinical Protocol Office, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses ​the design of the phase 3 KRYSTAL-10 trial (NCT04793958) in KRAS G12C-mutated unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer (​mCRC).
Dr. Perez on the Potential Utility of KIN-2787 in BRAF-Mutated Solid Tumors

Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, discusses the potential utility of KIN-2787 in BRAF-mutated solid tumors. Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, medical oncologist, director, Drug Development, Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, discusses the potential utility of KIN-2787 in BRAF-mutated solid tumors. KIN-2787 is an investigational, next-generation, pan-RAF inhibitor...
Venook Compares the Data Behind Treatment Decisions in Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic CRC

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Alan Venook, MD, professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, discussed the data related to regorafenib therapy for relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the triggers to switch therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC)?. VENOOK: Patients typically get...
Dr. Kopetz on the Rationale for the BREAKWATER Trial in BRAF V600E-Mutant mCRC

Edmund Scott Kopetz, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 3 BREAKWATER trial in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Edmund Scott Kopetz, MD, PhD, FACP, professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 3 BREAKWATER trial (NCT04607421) in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
Impact of Maintenance Therapy on Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: Maintenance therapy is something I’ve been investigating with the team I work in for 13 or 14 years. When I first started [investigating] metastatic urothelial cancer, it was apparent that chemotherapy was great at getting control of the disease, but the problem was the cancer grew back quickly. And when it grows back we know it’s pretty fatal quite quickly. Thus, the question really was, “Could we maintain that control?” That’s the principle of maintenance therapy, maintaining the control achieved by chemotherapy. Chemotherapy buys you time with metastatic urothelial cancer. Essentially, when you give chemotherapy, particularly the first 3 cycles, most patients get some control of disease. In that control it means you’ve got maybe 8 to 10 weeks before the cancer is going to start growing back again and causing problems.
Options for Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: The treatment options for first-line cancer metastatic urothelial cancer have changed a lot over the past 10 years. They’re still not as complicated or as dynamic as [options for] breast cancer or even lung cancer, but we have made some progress. I think the first thing to say is that frontline chemotherapy, GEM/CIS [gemcitabine/cisplatin] or GEM/CARBO [gemcitabine/carboplatin], is the standard of care. There are other options, accelerated AMVAC [accelerated methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin] and maybe some other chemotherapy regimens too, but essentially, I think it’s reasonable to say that GEM/CIS and GEM/CARBO are the standards. Cisplatin eligibility remains an important first decision, and most patients are cisplatin ineligible because of either performance status or poor renal function. There are other factors such as hearing loss that we need to think about, too. Most patients get 4 to 6 cycles of chemotherapy initially.
Dr. Phillips Discusses Ongoing Research With BTK Inhibitors in MCL

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discusses ongoing research with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses ongoing research with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The results of...
Dr. Choi on Future Research Directions in CLL

Michael Choi, MD, discusses future research directions in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Michael Choi, MD, hematologist/medical oncologist, associate professor of medicine, Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego Health, discusses future research directions in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Developing next-generation BTK inhibitors and PI3K inhibitors will likely benefit patients with...
Dr. Azzi on the Unmet Needs the Signatera ctDNA Assay Could Fulfill in CRC

Georges Azzi, MD, discusses the unmet needs the Signatera circulating tumor DNA assay could fulfill in colorectal cancer. Georges Azzi, MD, co-director, Department of Hematology/Oncology, Prostate Cancer, Holy Cross Health, discusses the unmet needs the Signatera circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay could fulfill in colorectal cancer (CRC). Currently, the field...
Dr. Raghav on the Rationale for the DESTINY-CRC02 Trial in HER2+ mCRC

Kanwal P.S. Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 2 DESTINY-CRC02 trial in HER2-overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer. Kanwal P.S. Raghav, MBBS, MD, associate professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, medical director, Division of Ambulatory Treatment Centers, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 2 DESTINY-CRC02 trial (NCT04744831) in HER2-overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
Dr. Abrams on the Rationale for the COSMIC-021 Trial in MSS/pMMR CRC

Thomas A. Abrams, MD, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 1/2 COSMIC-021 trial in microsatellite stable and mismatch repair proficient colorectal cancer. Thomas A. Abrams, MD, senior physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, assistant professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 1/2 COSMIC-021 trial (NCT03170960) in microsatellite stable (MSS) and mismatch repair proficient colorectal cancer (CRC).
Ramucirumab/Pembrolizumab Produces Encouraging ORR in Recurrent or Metastatic HNSCC

The addition of ramucirumab to pembrolizumab elicited an encouraging response rate when used in the frontline treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of ramucirumab (Cyramza) to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) elicited an encouraging response rate (ORR) when used in the frontline treatment of...
MRI Could Replace CT for Detecting Metastatic Testicular Cancer

This study, published on researchsquare.com as a preprint and not yet peer reviewed, found no meaningful loss of sensitivity with MRI compared with CT, and utilizing the MRI eliminates radiation exposure. Key Takeaway. Whole body MRI is as sensitive at thoracoabdominal CT for detecting metastatic testicular cancer. Why This Matters.
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Treatment with the PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin resulted in significantly improved overall survival vs placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Treatment with the PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin resulted in significantly improved overall survival (OS) vs...
