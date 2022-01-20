Dr. Lenz on the Rationale for the CheckMate 9X8 in Metastatic CRC

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: The treatment options for first-line cancer metastatic urothelial cancer have changed a lot over the past 10 years. They’re still not as complicated or as dynamic as [options for] breast cancer or even lung cancer, but we have made some progress. I think the first thing to say is that frontline chemotherapy, GEM/CIS [gemcitabine/cisplatin] or GEM/CARBO [gemcitabine/carboplatin], is the standard of care. There are other options, accelerated AMVAC [accelerated methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin] and maybe some other chemotherapy regimens too, but essentially, I think it’s reasonable to say that GEM/CIS and GEM/CARBO are the standards. Cisplatin eligibility remains an important first decision, and most patients are cisplatin ineligible because of either performance status or poor renal function. There are other factors such as hearing loss that we need to think about, too. Most patients get 4 to 6 cycles of chemotherapy initially.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO