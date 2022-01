Indie studio Third Sphere game Studios has released its 2D souls-like action RPG Watcher Chronicles on Steam with the price discounted by 10% for this week. In the darkest depths of the Purgatory, forces of evil have allied to turn this intermediate state into a new Hell, punishing all the lost souls that wander there in search of expiatory purification. Our brave hero will have to battle his way through this wretched abyss, fighting against hordes of nightmarish enemies and more than 20 merciless bosses to prevent them from carrying out their malicious plan. Death is a hero's destiny: prepare to die... a lot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO