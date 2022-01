A group of Yakuza fans are slowly working their way through translating some of the games that never made it to the west. John “AugmentedSmoke” recently sat down with Digital Trends to talk about the work he and his team, Team K4L, have done on translating some of the Yakuza PSP games. Two Yakuza games were released for the PSP, Black Panther: Like A Dragon New Chapter and Black Panther 2: Like A Dragon Ashura Chapter. In more recent years, the series has found success with its highly regarded localisations. But currently, there’s no guarantee that any of the spinoffs will see a western release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO