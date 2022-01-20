ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Food supply chain issues increase with winter storms

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6Y0Y_0drIWZOa00

With another winter storm expectedly approaching, Upstate grocery stores are struggling to keep up with demand. A major storyline through the pandemic has been food supply chain issues. In late 2021 prior to winter weather moving in for most of the country, grocery stores nationwide were reportedly 15% below normal supply levels.

The Upstate has certainly not been immune to that issue. Last week, with Winter Storm Izzy approaching many area grocery stores were either drastically depleted or completely out of several products. Another winter storm now approaches and with it brings even more of an issue with food scarcity and the depletion of shelves at area stores. The lead photo and the one below, were taken at a Greenville area grocery store today (Thursday).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7DIk_0drIWZOa00
Freezer section 90% out of product at area grocery store Thursday Photo credit JD Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Food Security#Extreme Weather
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
1K+
Followers
457
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy