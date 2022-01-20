Food supply chain issues increase with winter storms

With another winter storm expectedly approaching, Upstate grocery stores are struggling to keep up with demand. A major storyline through the pandemic has been food supply chain issues. In late 2021 prior to winter weather moving in for most of the country, grocery stores nationwide were reportedly 15% below normal supply levels.

The Upstate has certainly not been immune to that issue. Last week, with Winter Storm Izzy approaching many area grocery stores were either drastically depleted or completely out of several products. Another winter storm now approaches and with it brings even more of an issue with food scarcity and the depletion of shelves at area stores. The lead photo and the one below, were taken at a Greenville area grocery store today (Thursday).