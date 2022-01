The ARP Act extends the EANS program authorized under section 312(d) of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA Act), Pub. Law 116-260 (Dec. 27, 2020). Accordingly, with two exceptions, the requirements of ARP 2 EANS are the same as those in section 312(d) of the CRRSA Act. The two exceptions are: (1) a State educational agency (SEA) may only provide services or assistance under ARP EANS to non-public schools that enroll a significant percentage of low-income students and are most impacted by the COVID-19 emergency; and (2) an SEA may not use ARP EANS funds to provide reimbursements to any non-public school for costs the school incurred to address the impact of the COVID-19 emergency, as authorized under section 312(d)(4)(M) of the CRRSA Act.

