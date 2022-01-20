HBO Max’s “Return to Hogwarts” is everything you’ve been waiting for

You know all those series on Disney+ that expand on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and connect their feature films? Yeah, “Peacemaker” isn’t really that ambitious. Sure, it could have an impact on future DC projects, I suppose, but this project from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad” director James Gunn feels much more content to stay in its own lane and do its own thing, for better or worse. An unexpected spin-off of Gunn’s August 2021 film, this eight-episode action/comedy puts Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (John Cena) on another mission with a few familiar characters from the film and some engaging new ones. It’s an odd show in that it’s like a footnote to the film—less ambitious, less funny, less action-packed—but it’s also enjoyable episode to episode, scene to scene. Cena’s cartoonish charm is perfect for a muscle-head superhero who thinks that the best way to achieve peace is to kill all of the people trying to stop him from doing so, and he’s assisted by some charming, enjoyable performers. Every episode has a clever twist or two, and there are some very funny scenes. Does Peacemaker need his own show? Not really, but when has what we need ever mattered in the increasingly excessive world of men in tights?

