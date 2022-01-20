ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO Max’s “Return to Hogwarts” is everything you’ve been waiting for

By Marcela Ferrufino
thermtide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off the new year, HBO Max released the very special 20th Harry Potter Anniversary Reunion called “Return to Hogwarts,” featuring the entire cast alongside director Chris Columbus and producer David Heyman. For any die-hard Harry Potter fan like myself, this reunion is everything and more. From the fuzzy feelings...

thermtide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs On J.K. Rowling Controversy: “I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her”

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community. In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash. Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everything We Know About HBO Max's "Degrassi" Reboot

Before Euphoria, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, and all of the other high school-based teen dramedies we now know and love, there was Degrassi. The Canadian series, which served as the introduction for stars like Drake and Cassie Steele, is headed to HBO Max for a reboot. According to Variety,...
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

The beautiful nostalgia of ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Like so many years before it, 2021 is no stranger to reboots and reunions. “Friends,” “Gossip Girl” and “iCarly” had strong comebacks on streaming services, and Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited “West Side Story” remake hit theaters in December 2021. I shouldn’t have been so surprised to learn that Harry Potter was the next series to earn this special treatment, yet when HBO Max dropped the first trailer for “Return to Hogwarts,” I immediately freaked out and sent it to just about everyone I know.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
David Heyman
Decider.com

Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Is Now On HBO Max

As the temperatures drop and COVID-19 cases rise higher than ever, why not stay inside and catch up on recent movies? Plenty of 2021 theatrical releases are finally available on streaming platforms at no additional cost, such as Ridley Scott‘s historical drama The Last Duel. The film, which stars Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver, has arrived on HBO Max just in time for a weekend movie night.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Jon Watts Will Produce HBO Max’s Final Destination 6

The massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home essentially guarantees that director Jon Watts can have his pick of whatever big-name franchise he wants to be a part of. But this latest news is not what we were expecting. According to Variety, Watts has signed on to produce the next entry in New Line’s long-running Final Destination series. And Final Destination 6 will have its world premiere on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Miami Herald

Are the OGs Returning? ‘Degrassi’ Alums React to HBO Max Reboot News

Degrassi Community School lives on. HBO Max is bringing back the beloved teen drama for its sixth iteration — and the OG stars are wasting no time weighing in. The streaming service announced on Thursday, January 13, that Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen will executive produce and run the new Degrassi series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

HBO Max's Batgirl Movie Adds Three Mystery Roles to Cast

The DC Films world is about to get a highly-anticipated new superheroine in the near future, when Batgirl makes its debut on HBO Max. The film will bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) into live-action, and the ensemble cast of performers surrounding her has begun to take shape as production is underway in Glasgow. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl in currently-unknown roles. Front is a BAFTA-winning actress whose work includes Avenue 5, Johnson has made appearances in Hellboy, Doctor Who, and the Bourne franchise. Kai's filmography includes Killing Eve, London Kills, and Emmerdale Farm.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James And Oliver Phelps
Cosmopolitan

Here's When Every Single Episode of 'Euphoria' Is On HBO Max

The teens of East Highland are officially back, y'all! Season 2 of HBO Max's beloved high school drama Euphoria dropped on the streamer in early January after much anticipation, and we srsly couldn't think of a better way to start the New Year. This season there are a total of...
TV SERIES
SPY

You’re Missing It: HBO Max Is 20% Off For A Whole Year If You Sign Up Today

As the winter temps dip to frigid levels, most of us will be spending a little more time in the house than we did in warmer months. With that in mind, we can’t think of a better time to sign up for some of the best streaming platforms so you can cozy up and watch your favorite TV shows and movies in the comfort of your home. Right now, HBO Max is offering an amazing deal on its subscription plan, giving new and returning customers 20% off its regular price tag of $9.99 for the regular version or $14.99 for...
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

Rupert Grint Returned To IG After A Year Away To Share A Rare Pic Of His Daughter

After nearly a year's hiatus from Instagram, Rupert Grint made a social media comeback on Friday, Jan. 21. The Harry Potter star shared an adorable pic of his daughter Wednesday G. Grint that showed her sitting on his actor chair on the set of his Apple TV+ show Servant. This is a pretty big deal for fans, since Grint rarely ever posts and has only shared one pic of Wednesday before now. Given his time off the platform, the 33-year-old admitted how out of touch he is with the app, writing “Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram.” Additionally, Rupert Grint’s 2022 IG return not only featured his daughter, but some nods at the Harry Potter reunion and the upcoming season of Servant.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
mxdwn.com

DC’s ‘Injustice’ Trending on HBO Max

Comicbook.com reports that DC Entertainment’s Injustice (2021) was the second-most streamed film on HBO Max Saturday, following Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (2021), according to Flix Patrol. The animated feature is a new addition to HBO Max’s arsenal of DC films and television, alongside Suicide Squad‘s spinoff show, Peacemaker, and is a proven hit among the streamer’s users. Warners Bros. released the animated feature direct to home media in October 2021 to mixed reactions from both critics and fans, but it seems HBO Max has breathed new life into the film.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Will ‘The King’s Daughter’ be on HBO Max or Netflix?

Over seven years after production wrapped on the film adaptation of Vonda N. McIntyre’s 1997 fantasy novel The Moon and the Sun, the movie known as The King’s Daughter is finally releasing in theaters this weekend. The King’s Daughter was initially meant to be released by Paramount in...
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

In the End, HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Insists the Show Must Go On

Despite beginning with King Lear and ending with Hamlet, HBO Max's Station Eleven, an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's Shakespeare-obsessed science-fiction novel, does not end in tragedy. Yes, there were tear-strewn faces, epiphany-filled confessions, and knife-wielding encounters. But instead of doubling down on the pandemic doom of its early episodes, the series pivoted to the type of hope, romance, and reunions typically found in one of the Bard's comedies. If all the world's a stage, the finale "Unbroken Circle," written by series creator Patrick Somerville and directed by Jeremy Podewesa, argues that the stage itself can be a place to heal the wounds of the world.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

HBO Max’s Peacemaker Continues Twisted Saga of Suicide Squad

You know all those series on Disney+ that expand on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and connect their feature films? Yeah, “Peacemaker” isn’t really that ambitious. Sure, it could have an impact on future DC projects, I suppose, but this project from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad” director James Gunn feels much more content to stay in its own lane and do its own thing, for better or worse. An unexpected spin-off of Gunn’s August 2021 film, this eight-episode action/comedy puts Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (John Cena) on another mission with a few familiar characters from the film and some engaging new ones. It’s an odd show in that it’s like a footnote to the film—less ambitious, less funny, less action-packed—but it’s also enjoyable episode to episode, scene to scene. Cena’s cartoonish charm is perfect for a muscle-head superhero who thinks that the best way to achieve peace is to kill all of the people trying to stop him from doing so, and he’s assisted by some charming, enjoyable performers. Every episode has a clever twist or two, and there are some very funny scenes. Does Peacemaker need his own show? Not really, but when has what we need ever mattered in the increasingly excessive world of men in tights?
MOVIES
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in February 2022

February is a month full of love, and HBO Max is giving entertainment lovers a real treat with a lineup of new shows, movie debuts, and season finales coming to the streamer. Stephen and Ayesha Curry are putting love to the test in the new game show About Last Night, which premieres on February 10. The duo will pit three celebrity couples against each in a competition to see who knows their partner best, with the winners facing off the Currys in a final bonus round for an additional charity donation of their choice.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy