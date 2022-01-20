ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do You Tell Someone They’re Overstaying Their Welcome?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone is overstaying their welcome, what’s the best way to tell them?....

user in IN
1d ago

You say "You have overstayed your welcome. You have 3 days to find somewhere else to go." See how easy that is?

Vincent Venturella
19h ago

It can be conveyed without saying it.....I have a lot going on, so it's been nice but I gotta get going !, and probably you too !

