Park sets visitation record with 14.1 million visits in 2021

By Scott
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Smoky Mountains National Park experienced the busiest year on record with 14,137,812 visits. Visitation exceeded the 2019 record by 1.5 million visits and 2020 visitation by more than 2 million visits. The park has increasingly become a year-round destination with eight monthly visitation records set during winter and spring months...

