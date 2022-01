In The Independent’s new travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for. Thinking over some of the most vivid days I’ve had on my travels, they’re nearly always the ones spent with locals. Knocking back chai at the crack of dawn with a Mumbai student, brimming with enthusiasm and caffeine. Stumbling into a ceramics workshop in deepest Bali and buying lovely homewares direct from the makers, the chalky wet-clay scent in the air. Being kindly instructed by a junior jimador (tequila farmer) in central Mexico as I...

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO