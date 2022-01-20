ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHG Rewards revamped

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs travel continues to recover, IHG is making a big investment in the enhancement of its loyalty program. It unveiled the first of many changes planned for IHG Rewards. A new tier and bonus point earning structure will go live during March....

www.travelmole.com

IHG Hotels and Resorts has unveiled what it says is “the first of many changes that will be introduced in the coming months” to its IHG Rewards loyalty programme. These changes – which will go live in March 2022 – relate to the scheme’s elite tier statuses, and include the introduction of a new Silver tier, and the renaming of the Spire Elite tier as the Diamond Elite tier, “to simplify member recognition and understanding of our highest tier”.
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced changes to its loyalty program, including a new tier and bonus point earning structure, which will go live in March. The changes are part of a broader overhaul of its loyalty program, the details of which will be unveiled later in 2022, according to the hotel company.
Bei IHG Rewards gibt es die nächste größere Promo. Man sammelt doppelte Punkte. “You must be an IHG® Rewards member to participate in the “2X Unlimited” promotion (“Promotion”). Members can pre-register for this Promotion from 19 January 2022 until 31 January 2022. Members will be able to register, stay and earn for this Promotion beginning 1 February 2022 and ending on 31 March 2022 (“Promotion Period”). By clicking the “click to register” button for the Promotion, a member is registering for the 2X Unlimited Promotion and accepting these Terms & Conditions.
Here’s a comprehensive look at IHG Rewards promotional opportunities, both rate and points for January 2022. Remember to forward us promotional offers by email that you receive from both hotels and airlines. Of course, you can send questions and comments as well. You can access IHG here. Select IHG...
A “sneak peek” of the new tiers of elite status for the IHG Rewards frequent guest loyalty program has been released from InterContinental Hotels Group as part of what is being called The New IHG Rewards effective as of Saturday, January 1, 2022 — and among the changes are a new level called Silver Elite; and the name Spire will be changed to Diamond so that the tier itself will be more straightforward to understand.
In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
IHG Rewards was active last week… First, IHG released details of a promotion to run between February 1 and March 31, 2022. Click here for details. Then, IHG were forced to bring forward an announcement of some changes to elite status qualification. Click here for details. Both announcements gave...
