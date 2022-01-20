ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 Stumbles as Selling Into Strength Continues

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 ended sharply lower Thursday, paced by a slump in consumer discretionary stocks, and fresh weakness in tech after the sector failed to hold onto intraday gains for the second day in a row. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Stocks#Initial Jobless Claims#S P 500#Investing Com#Amazon Com#Amzn#Grmn#Vf Corporation#Vfc#State Street#Bank Of#Bk#M T Bank#Regional Financials#Nflx#Deutsche Bank
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
forexlive.com

Stocks extend their fall as traders continue to sell, sell, sell.

The US major stock indices continue to tumble lower. The last two trading days has seen selling into the close, and with less than an hour left and trading, the pattern may be continuing today. The E-mini S&P futures contract is now broken below its 200 day moving average. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.85% to $296.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.64 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.81% to $44.92 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.16 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy