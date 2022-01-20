ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Netflix Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q4

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. Netflix announced earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $7.71B. Analysts polled...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Zacks.com

Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings Beat, User Growth Misses Estimates

NFLX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.2% and the company’s guidance of 80 cents. The figure increased 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $7.71 billion increased 16% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.09%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Inline#Investing Com Netflix#Nflx#Communication Services#Nextplay Technologies#Eps
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
Kansas City Star

Netflix Stock Slumps As Soft Subscriber Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, but forecast soft subscriber growth for the first three months of the year amid what it called "Covid overhang" in key overseas markets. Netflix said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $1.15...
STOCKS
Benzinga

KTLA

Netflix stock plunges as worries deepen over subscriber growth

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management […]
LOS GATOS, CA
Benzinga

Netflix Q4 Earnings In Focus In The Options Market

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled Thursday to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of the streaming service company have lost almost 14% year to date. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded nearly 1.3 times its average daily volume on Wednesday. “But the market is currently implying about...
STOCKS
MavenFlix

Netflix Stock Fiscal Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The largest streaming platform in the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report will report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, January 20, after the closing bell. Netflix was a winner of the early months of the COVID pandemic, when many people were stuck at home and bored. But with...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Clear Dynamics For Netflix Shares Going Into Q4 Earnings

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter financial results thiss week, and here's what an analyst at Credit Suisse expects from the company. The Netflix Analyst: Douglas Mitchelson has an Outperform rating and a $740 price target on Netflix shares. The Netflix Thesis: Netflix is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
spglobal.com

Netflix shares slide as streamer tees up Q4 earnings

Netflix Inc. on Jan. 20 will report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, and investor sentiment has rarely been as dour. While some analysts still believe Netflix can shake off the naysayers and generate growth amid the highly competitive shift from traditional TV to streaming video, other analysts and many investors increasingly believe the company is overvalued.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

