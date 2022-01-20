2022 Lincoln Navigator priced at just $5 more than 2021

A week ago, we posted on price increases and reductions Ford applied to the 2022 Escape. Ford Authority reveals that automaker money men have been working similar equations on MSRPs for the Escape's platform mate, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair. Similar to what was done with the Escape, the Corsair sees a small increase on one of the lower trims and reductions on the upper trims. The discounts are offset slightly by the destination charge going up by $100, from $1,095 to $1,195. The entry-level, front-wheel-drive Corsair only goes up by that higher destination charge, its MSRP sticking at $36,105 and coming to $37,300 after destination. Sending power to the rear wheels raises the price by $200, half of that in the MSRP, totaling $39,600.
Comments / 0