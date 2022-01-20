2022 Lincoln Navigator priced at just $5 more than 2021

Lexus unveiled pricing for the 2022 LX 600 SUV by uploading the new truck's configurator. Financially, there's good news for American shoppers who want the 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser but can't have it: the LX 600 isn't much more expensive than the outgoing Toyota. Last year's two-row, entry-level Land Cruiser started at $85,665 after destination. The entry-level, two-row 2022 LX 600 starts at $88,245 after the $1,345 destination fee — which has gone up by $50 — an increase of $2,580, but for the completely new model with additional luxury trimmings. The price difference is even less between LX generations, with the new one costing a scant $470 more than the 2021 LX 570. Pricing for all five trims is below.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO