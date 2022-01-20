ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Lincoln Navigator priced at just $5 more than 2021

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Lincoln Navigator still isn't listed on the Lincoln site at the time of writing, but Ford Authority says it has a price — one you'll not be surprised to hear is higher than that of the 2021 Navigator. The 2022 Navigator Standard sets the baseline with an MSRP of...

www.autoblog.com

