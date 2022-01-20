LilyPichu explains why she and Michael Reeves are living separately

Last November, Bella Hadid posted a carousel on Instagram that began with a video of Willow Smith sharing a reminder that whenever you feel insecure, lonely, or anxious, you most definitely aren’t alone. Even within that context, the slides that followed came as something of a shock: A few swipes revealed a whole trove of photos of the 25-year-old supermodel in tears. Three months later, in an interview with the WSJ. Magazine, Hadid has revealed that they were part of a whole collection of her darker moments over the past three years. “I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo,” she explained. “It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why.”

