Dear Colleagues – The District has reviewed the current COVID situation in Orange County with regard to how those indicators might affect our return-to-campus plans. Unfortunately, Orange County is experiencing an unprecedented increase in cases due to the highly-transmittable nature of the Omicron variant. City and county cases started spiking at the end of December 2021, and are now at an all-time high of 108 cases per 100,000 people. The good news is that the variant appears to be more contagious but less severe. Health officials are projecting that the number of cases caused by Omicron should decline by the beginning of February.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO