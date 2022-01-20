ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close To Home Thursday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/20/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
Have you enjoyed the winter weather? If not, summer time is only a few months away!

Unfortunately, the bitter temperatures are sticking around for awhile with our lows being in the upper to mid teens for the evening.

Nashville – 19

Clarksville – 16

Murfreesboro – 18

Columbia – 19

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

