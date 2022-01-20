UChicago In This Together

Maroon leadership and writers alike must be more thoughtful and sensitive in our reporting in order to repair relationships with communities of color on campus. When my peers find out I’m a columnist for The Maroon, I’m either met with praise or subjected to a rant about how they absolutely hate the newspaper. When faced with the latter scenario, I don’t engage because I assume that the issue is not with me, but rather with the columnists who wrote the content with which they disagreed, and with the editors for allowing the content to be posted. Consequently, I choose to separate myself from any form of negative comments made about The Maroon despite writing for it. However, back in April, while in a meeting for a publication for which I was planning on writing, a member called it the only anti-racist student-run publication on campus. I then thought to myself: “Is The Maroon not anti-racist?” As a person of color, how do I reconcile myself with writing for a student newspaper that has been considered to lack racial sensitivity? It goes without saying that an extreme distaste for The Maroon exists; and, after some minor digging, I cannot blame these critics. Given The Maroon’s harmful depictions of people of color and multicultural organizations, Maroon leadership and Maroon writers alike must amend relationships with students of color and change the way they represent cultural organizations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO