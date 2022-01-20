ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UChicago In This Together

The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the University community call...

www.chicagomaroon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Chicago Maroon

An Open Letter to Admin on Conditions of Return to Campus

Members of the University community call for a safe return to in-person learning and increased transparency on the decision process. Update: The text of this article has been updated to reflect the changing number of signatories. Dear President Alivisatos, Provost Lee, and Executive Vice President Callow-Wright,. We write as members...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

University Considers Housing Roommates of Infected Students in Hotels, RAs Report

On Friday, January 14, the University announced that it may require residential students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their assigned rooms instead of relocating to dedicated isolation housing in Stony Island Hall. In an email sent Friday to all students living in University housing, Assistant Vice President for Campus Life Richard Mason and Interim Executive Director of Housing & Residence Life Heath Rossner wrote that UChicago is also considering relocating students whose roommates test positive for COVID-19 to nearby accommodations. “These alternate accommodations are located either on-campus or very close to campus and will be provided at no additional expense,” Mason and Rossner wrote.
COLLEGES
The Chicago Maroon

The Not-So-New Normal

The University should prioritize in-person instruction. On December 23, UChicago students opened their emails to an early Christmas present—or a lump of coal, depending on whom you ask. Instead of Saint Nick, however, it was Ka Yee Lee and Katie Callow-Wright who announced the surprise of an extra week of winter break, followed by at least two weeks of Zoom University, all wrapped up neatly under a catchall subject line: “Delayed Start of Winter Quarter.”
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uchicago#College
The Chicago Maroon

The Maroon Needs to Earn Community Trust

Maroon leadership and writers alike must be more thoughtful and sensitive in our reporting in order to repair relationships with communities of color on campus. When my peers find out I’m a columnist for The Maroon, I’m either met with praise or subjected to a rant about how they absolutely hate the newspaper. When faced with the latter scenario, I don’t engage because I assume that the issue is not with me, but rather with the columnists who wrote the content with which they disagreed, and with the editors for allowing the content to be posted. Consequently, I choose to separate myself from any form of negative comments made about The Maroon despite writing for it. However, back in April, while in a meeting for a publication for which I was planning on writing, a member called it the only anti-racist student-run publication on campus. I then thought to myself: “Is The Maroon not anti-racist?” As a person of color, how do I reconcile myself with writing for a student newspaper that has been considered to lack racial sensitivity? It goes without saying that an extreme distaste for The Maroon exists; and, after some minor digging, I cannot blame these critics. Given The Maroon’s harmful depictions of people of color and multicultural organizations, Maroon leadership and Maroon writers alike must amend relationships with students of color and change the way they represent cultural organizations.
CHICAGO, IL
Charleston Regional Business Journal

SPOTLIGHT: Neighbors Together

Providing Dignity and Hope to our neighbors since 1983. We are committed to bringing a better quality of life to our neighbors through sharing resources, developing relationships and building a sustainable future. Name of your organization:. Neighbors Together (formerly Tricounty Family Ministries) Year established locally: 1983. Top local executive: Rev....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Chicago Maroon

UChicago Medicine Helps Local High Schoolers Navigate Healthcare Careers for Second Year

Heart and Vascular Center mentorship program volunteer and emergency medicine physician Abdullah Pratt, MD, demonstrates chest compression during a virtual meeting. The UChicago Medicine (UCM) Heart and Vascular Center (HVC) mentorship program, which seeks to expand access to opportunities in the healthcare industry for high school students on Chicago’s South Side, is finding success during its second year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […] The post This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Chicago Maroon

Too Little, Too Late

The University’s decision to delay the return to campus was announced far too late. The University of Chicago’s decision to delay winter quarter and begin the first two weeks remotely surprised many undergraduate students, as it came only about a week before most students planned to return to campus. But how surprising is it, actually? This is certainly not the first time the University has waited to make a significant decision during the pandemic. On numerous occasions, it has left students scrambling to readjust to last-minute plans. The University’s late decision is a result of poor planning. Moving forward, the University needs to transition from its current, reactive strategy to one that is adaptive, considerate of students’ time and finances, and maintains the safety of the community.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Rawan Abbas

Instead of simply covering events and producing opinion pieces, The Maroon should take a clear political stance and facilitate student demonstrations, rallies, and workshops.
PROTESTS
The Chicago Maroon

The Maroon Should Mobilize Students

Instead of simply covering events and producing opinion pieces, The Maroon should take a clear political stance and facilitate student demonstrations, rallies, and workshops. “Writing could also be a way to expose, to protest against, those who have stolen my childhood, my adolescence, and a piece of my youth.”. —Mohamed...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Library Bans Eating and Drinking to Stop COVID-19 Spread

Drinking and eating are now prohibited in University Library spaces except when drinking from water fountains. The new policy will not apply to “designated dining areas,” which are currently Ex Libris Café and the Law School Green Lounge. Crerar Lounge was also originally listed as an exception, but has since been removed.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Holding Two Truths: Advocating for Safety Amid Cultural Barriers

The cultural and political barriers between Chinese international students who participated in the November rally for safety and their critics contribute to the targeting and erasure of international student narratives. Following the tragic killing of Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, a recent University graduate and the second Chinese international student to be...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The 74

Learning is Everywhere this National School Choice Week

During the pandemic, learning pods took place in the strangest places, like roller skating rinks and karate studios. Today, many parents are still using learning pods, and exploring homeschooling and online schooling, too. In this changing landscape, does it make sense to talk about school choice anymore? Should we talk about parental choice or learning […]
EDUCATION
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

Chicago, IL
257
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy