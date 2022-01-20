WATCH: Mayoral, council candidates answer questions in Transcript forum

Candidates in even-numbered Norman City Council wards and the mayoral race talked city issues and policy ideas during Wednesday night's Transcript Candidate Forum.

If you missed Wednesday's live stream, here's your chance to catch up and learn more about the candidates who will be on your ballot next month. Seats in Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 are up for election, as is the position of mayor.

Find candidates in each race at the following timestamps: