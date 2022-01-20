ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans shoulder consider signing LB Foyesade Oluokun in free agency

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVI4G_0drIPDG300

The Houston Texans will have massive turnover on their roster — such is the case when a team signs almost two-thirds of its roster to one-year contracts.

The Texans got tremendous production out of linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who led Houston with 108 combined tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Whether the Texans decide to move on from Grugier-Hill or complement him with another tackling machine, there is a free agent Houston should consider.

According to Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus, the one free agent the Texans should target in the offseason is Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

Oluokun set an NFL record with 192 combined tackles in 2021, and even with a 17th regular-season game helping his cause, averaging over 11 tackles/assisted tackles per contest is a remarkable feat of consistency and durability. He can also get after the opposing quarterback on the occasional pass-rush snap, with 36 pressures over the past two seasons. The former Yale Bulldog can be an every-down leader on this defense and wear the green dot — perhaps with general manager Nick Caserio calling the plays directly into his headset.

Part of the process for Caserio is to determine who among their current free agents will be able to stay in 2022.

“We have 31, 32 players that will be free agents so there will be a lot of new players that are going to be on the team next year,” Caserio told reporters on Jan. 14. “Some players that aren’t under contract for next year that played here last season that we’re going to have conversations with, with the hope of trying to bring them back into our program and help us moving forward.”

The Texans play the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 at AT&T Stadium. Oluokun has a penchant for causing fellow St. Louis John Burroughs High School alumnus Ezekiel Elliott to put the ball on the carpet.

Through his 64 games with the Falcons, Oluokun, a 2018 sixth-round pick, collected 462 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Smith: To the Texans’ next coach — hope you read the fine print first

So you think you are going to be the one. The second head coach of the Nick Caserio-Jack Easterby era on Kirby Drive. The leader who is finally going to lift up the Texans, make everyone inside NRG Stadium better, and excel on an elevated national stage that Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien and David Culley couldn’t reach while guiding Houston’s NFL team for 20 combined seasons.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Texans considering former QB with no coaching experience for head coach job

The Houston Texans have a lot of holes to fix in the offseason. Arguably the biggest one is to find a new coach to replace David Culley. While there are many highly competent names being thrown around, it seems the Texans are thinking out of the box. Or at least executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby is. Which isn’t necessarily a good thing as history would show.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Free Agents#Falcons#American Football#Lb#Pro Football Focus#Yale Bulldog
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s Net Worth in 2022

Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022 is $16 million. Tomlin is an American football coach. He’s the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl. In addition to this, he is the record holder for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start his NFL coaching career. But for this article, let’s take a closer look at Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jim Caldwell: I didn’t turn down interviews with Raiders, Vikings

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell issued a statement on Saturday morning responding to a report about his interest in a pair of head coaching interviews. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported this week that Caldwell declined the chance to interviews with the Raiders and Vikings about their vacancies. Caldwell said that report is incorrect.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy