First, the straight news: the Chicago Bulls have announced that Alex Caruso will undergo surgery for a fractured right wrist and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks. Now, the rage: Caruso suffered the injury after a ridiculous, disgusting, inexcusable flagrant-2 foul by Bucks forward Grayson Allen. Caruso went up for a layup in transition before Allen grabbed his arm and swung the Bulls guard to the floor. Caruso did stay in and play the remainder of the game, but head coach Billy Donovan (who blasted Allen after the game) mentioned that he was experiencing a wrist issue after the game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO