ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Cuban protesters await sentencing, facing long prison terms

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RpUO_0drINNjD00
APTOPIX Cuba Protesters Trials Relatives show photos of the three Roman siblings who are in prison accused of participating in anti-government protests, at their home in the La Guinera neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Six months after surprising protests against the Cuban government, more than 50 protesters charged with sedition are headed to trial and could face prison sentences up to 30 years. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Ramon Espinosa)

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuban courts have wrapped up the hearing phase of six mass trials for people accused of involvement in the largest and most unruly protests on the island in decades, leaving more than 100 defendants awaiting potentially heavy sentences.

Relatives of defendants and activists following the trials in several cities across the island — the last of which concluded this week — said prosecutors were seeking sentences of up to 30 years in prison for crimes including sedition, public disorder and attacks. No date has been announced for sentencing.

Thousands of Cubans took to the street in several cities on July 11 and 12 to protest shortages of goods, power blackouts and economic hardship — with some also calling for a change in government.

At least one person died and several shops and vehicles were vandalized or burned. Officials have not said how many people were detained, but the organization Justice 11J, created to track the cases, has registered 1,300 arrests and said more than 400 so far have been tried.

Officials said in August that there had been 23 summary trials of 67 defendants on lesser charges.

Groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International accused the government of responding to mostly peaceful protests with arbitrary arrests and crackdowns meant to silence dissent, which the government disputes.

The extended Román family accounted for at least six of the arrested following the July 12 protests in Havana's La Guinera neighborhood in which one demonstrator died. All were detained at the same home two days after the protests.

None of them had previous problems with authorities, according to María Carla Milán, the wife of Yosney Román, who faces a possible 20-year sentence.

Yosney, a 25-year-old laborer, and his 18-year-old brother Emiyoslán were defendants in one of the Havana trials, while their sister Mackyanis, 24, has not yet been given a court date.

Three cousins also were detained, one of them among the current defendants. Another of the cousins, Odlanier Rodríguez, was freed after 22 days in prison after being fined the equivalent of $83.

During the most recent trial, the defendants “recognized that it was a mistake to have thrown rocks at the police,” said Milán, who attended the hearing. “They repented what they had done. They got caught up in the excitement. They don't have any criminal record and they aren't criminals. They had never had problems before.”

“But they are very young," she added. “This number of years (sought by prosecutors) is an abuse.”

Many of the protesters had no previous record of political activism and there appeared to be no clear leadership of the protests, though the government has accused U.S.-based opposition groups of trying to organize demonstrations with a social media campaign.

The father of the Román siblings, Emilio Román, said none of the six members of the family had any political involvement.

“I had never seen anything like that (demonstration)," said Rodríguez, the cousin. “I stopped on the corner to watch,.”

He said it seemed to him that people joined in because they were tired of long lines and shortages of food.

Cuban authorities acknowledged that some complaints were justified and President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited La Guinera, where officials promised additional social programs in the wake of the protests.

Salomé García. an activist with Justice 11J, said the trials were meant to be “exemplary" since only a small percentage of the protesters face severe charges.

He said that charges of sedition were applied in La Güinera, where there were no cases of looting, while no such charges were lodged in the central province of Matanzas, where there were cases of patrol cars overturned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
millardccp.com

Judge sentences rapist to prison

Former Kanosh asst. fire chief took plea deal in 2018 sex case. A former Kanosh assistant fire chief was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison last week after previously pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. Austin James Corry, 29, was sentenced to serve...
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Looting#Cubans#Protest#Ap#Human Rights Watch#Amnesty International
Ars Technica

Holmes to face maximum of 80 years in prison when she’s sentenced in September

Elizabeth Holmes’ trial was delayed for months, and now her sentencing will be similarly held up. The judge in her trial scheduled the hearing for late September. US District Judge Edward Davila’s order, issued yesterday, set sentencing for September 26. He also set aside June 16 to address motions that Holmes’ attorneys are likely to file in which they may ask for the conviction to be reversed or for a new trial.
LAW
The Independent

Rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said.Yisrael Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay about $2.8 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud.“I beg for mercy to accept my repentance and allow me to right the wrongs,” Goldstein told the judge at his sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribne reported. He asked for “the chance to do whatever I can to help others to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced To Federal Prison Term In Fentanyl Case

JAMESTOWN – A City of Jamestown man will spend 10-years in federal prison after he was convicted of selling fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the sentencing of 25-year-old Wade Paulisick, Jr on Wednesday. Paulisick was arrested in 2019 at his Tower Street residence in Jamestown...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Woman Sentenced For Protest

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to two years of probation after offering a tearful apology for her role in the protests in Washington D.C. Esther Schwemmer, 56, of Leavenworth, also must perform community service, and pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The sentence was handed...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Shore News Network

Former CEO of recycling firm sentenced to second prison term for tax fraud

Seattle – The former owner and co-CEO of an electronics recycling firm was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 6 months in prison for tax fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Jeffrey Zirkle, 58, of Gig Harbor, Washington, was the owner and co-CEO of Total Reclaim, the Northwest’s largest recycler of electronic waste. In 2019, Zirkle was sentenced to 28 months in prison for defrauding clients by secretly exporting electronic waste to Hong Kong, despite presenting his business as an environmentally-friendly recycling service. Today’s second criminal case stems from Zirkle using company funds to pay for his personal expenses and failing to report the transactions on his income tax returns.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC News

Cuban mothers denounce government for holding minors in prison for protesting

Yudinela Castro has seen her son eight times in the past six months, but in a subdued voice says she would have preferred not to have seen him. “It would have been better not to have visited him in prison, because he came out full of scabies, with a bad smell and a hellish color. He had not been able to bathe for days,” the mother said in a phone call from Havana.
PROTESTS
atlantanews.net

U.S. Deports Second Russian Hacker After Long Prison Term Ends

The United States has sent another Russian hacker back home after serving years in U.S. prison. Aleksandr Panin, the primary developer of a prolific malware known as SpyEye, was deported to Russia on January 5, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement to RFE/RL. Panin was released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.Nearly a year later, Palmer fought back tears when he faced the federal judge who sentenced him to more than five years in prison. He said he was “horrified, absolutely devastated” by what he had done.“I'm just so ashamed that I was a part of that,” Palmer told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Dec. 17 before she gave...
PROTESTS
wsau.com

Drug Dealer Sentenced To Prison

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A woman accused of dealing drugs in Wausau was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court. Briana Butterfield, 30, was arrested back on August 10th of last year while dealing heroin out of a Chicago Avenue apartment. The potent...
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox7austin.com

Elizabeth Holmes case: Will Theranos founder get a long prison sentence?

SAN JOSE, Calif. - When a Silicon Valley jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy last week, it set up the next legal battle around a crucial question: What kind of punishment will the Theranos founder get?. Holmes and her attorneys have...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy