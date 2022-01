Another new addition to the staff at Keuka College. Dr. Amy Cotner has been named the new Associate Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students at Keuka. She comes to Keuka Park from Penn State University, where she spent more than five years overseeing reports of sexual and gender-based harassment at the 24-campus, 100-student university system. Dr. Cotner will work closely with Keuka’s Student Development leadership team to provide support services and will also be responsible for day-to-day operations of the Student Life department.

KEUKA PARK, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO