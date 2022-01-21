ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurors find Columbus man guilty of trafficking drugs

Kascal Armour, 28, of Columbus, was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison following his conviction by an Allen County jury of eight counts related to the trafficking of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl in Lima. He is pictured with his attorney, Antony Abboud J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — Jurors deliberated for nearly eight hours over two days before returning guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon on eight of nine felony drug charges against a Columbus man.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced 28-year-old Kascal Armour to a minimum prison term of 22 years shortly after the verdicts were read. Armour was also ordered to forfeit a handgun and $9,171 in drug profits to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Armour’s attorney, Antony Abboud, said the verdicts and the sentence will be appealed.

Testimony in Armour’s two-day trial ended shortly before noon on Wednesday and the 12-member panel began their deliberations around 3 p.m. Two hours later they adjourned for the evening and returned Thursday morning. By 2 p.m. the jurors announced they had reached their verdicts.

Cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were discovered during the execution of a search warrant by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a residence in the 5oo block of E. Second St. in Lima on July 24, 2020. The drugs, along with a handgun and what was termed a large amount of U.S. currency, were seized during the raid, according to trial testimony.

SWAT team members testified that Armour was found inside the residence during the raid just outside the second-floor bedroom where the weapon, cash and drugs were located. He was one of four adults in the residence at the time but was the only person charged. He did not take the witness stand and the defense called no other witnesses during the trial.

Armour was indicted by a grand jury on counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin. He was also indicted on two lower-level felony counts of having weapons under disability and possession of cocaine.

Jurors convicted Armour on all counts except trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Armour chose not to address the court prior to sentencing, but Abboud said his client continues to maintain his innocence as it pertains to the bulk amount of drugs seized during the raid. The defense attorney said it was “unfortunate that other individuals who were involved” in the sale of drugs from the East Second Street location were never prosecuted.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman asked the court to impose the maximum possible prison sentence for Armour.

“Drugs harm our community. The harm this court sees is very apparent in Allen County,” she said.

