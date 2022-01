The iconic actress has been appearing in movies and TV shows for over 70 years, and her daughter and granddaughter have kept her acting legacy alive. Tippi Hedren has been a star of the silver screen for decades. Before her career defining role in The Birds, Tippi had her only child Melanie Griffith, 64, who went on to be a massively successful actress herself, and had a daughter Dakota Johnson, 32, who’s also a beloved movie star. It’s no surprise that Melanie and Dakota have gone on to such great careers, with such a great actress to look up to as a mom and grandma. Tippi celebrated her 92nd birthday on Wednesday January 19, and Melanie wrote a touching tribute to honor her mom. “You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!” she wrote on Instagram. Here are five things to know about Tippi!

