The sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been bonkers for two main reasons: Jen Shah’s legal troubles and the contentious remarks made by Mary Cosby. In the case of the latter, she compared Shah to a “Mexican thug” and then later doubled down on referring to Jennie Nguyen as having “slanted eyes.” The cast was heading into filming the show’s reunion last week, with expectations that the controversial pastor would address her comments. Yet, subsequent reports indicated that Cosby was in fact a no-show. Reunion host Andy Cohen has since confirmed her absence, as well as explained the reason she didn't show up.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO